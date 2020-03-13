KSAT12 News at Noon, March 13, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – City officials have confirmed the first travel-related case of Coronavirus. Fiesta San Antonio has been postponed until November. Governor Greg Abbott addresses what the state is doing about the Coronavirus Crisis.
