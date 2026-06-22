Area reservoirs, aquifer continue to rise

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DRY WEATHER: Hot & humid everyday this week, no rain
- RESERVOIRS, AQUIFER RISE: Still benefitting from recent rainfall
- SAHARAN DUST: Small bouts of dust expected this week
FORECAST
TODAY
We are now moving into a quiet weather pattern, with high pressure in control. This means we’ll see a hot, humid, and quiet week. Each day, morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies.
STILL BENEFITTING FROM SATURDAY’S RAINFALL
Area reservoirs are still rising after rain over the weekend. Medina Lake has been the big winner, gaining over 12 feet in a week’s time. While still only 8% full, this represents a huge improvement. Canyon Lake has gained a 1.5’ over the last week.
Meantime, the aquifer has reached nearly 647′ at the J-17 well; it’s highest level since February of 2024. It has gained 22′, since its recent low in early April.
SAHARAN DUST
It’s that time again... Bouts of Saharan dust are making their way across the Atlantic. None are particularly dense, but we could see a couple rounds of very light dust Wednesday and again on Friday. They will be light enough to where you likely won’t notice any impacts.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.