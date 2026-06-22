Area reservoirs, aquifer continue to rise

Medina Lake is up 12' over the last week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRY WEATHER: Hot & humid everyday this week, no rain

RESERVOIRS, AQUIFER RISE: Still benefitting from recent rainfall

SAHARAN DUST: Small bouts of dust expected this week

FORECAST

TODAY

We are now moving into a quiet weather pattern, with high pressure in control. This means we’ll see a hot, humid, and quiet week. Each day, morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies.

STILL BENEFITTING FROM SATURDAY’S RAINFALL

Area reservoirs are still rising after rain over the weekend. Medina Lake has been the big winner, gaining over 12 feet in a week’s time. While still only 8% full, this represents a huge improvement. Canyon Lake has gained a 1.5’ over the last week.

Meantime, the aquifer has reached nearly 647′ at the J-17 well; it’s highest level since February of 2024. It has gained 22′, since its recent low in early April.

Aquifer levels continue to rise (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SAHARAN DUST

It’s that time again... Bouts of Saharan dust are making their way across the Atlantic. None are particularly dense, but we could see a couple rounds of very light dust Wednesday and again on Friday. They will be light enough to where you likely won’t notice any impacts.

Light bouts of Saharan Dust will affect the area this week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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