WATCH LIVE: Judge Ron Rangel explains courtroom operations amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Judge Ron Rangel, the 379th Criminal District Court Judge, is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to explain new courtroom operations amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference on Friday morning when San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the city’s first travel-related COVID-19 case, city officials said juries will not convene for 30 days to help prevent any potential spread of the virus.

City officials confirm first travel-related coronavirus case in San Antonio

Hours after the news conference, Bexar County Court at Law 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez said she is self-quarantining for two weeks after a defendant being processed on Friday disclosed that he had been with someone who was exposed to the virus in Italy.

