KSAT12 GMSA at 6, March 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Health officials announce the latest details involving the first Covid-19 death in the lone star state.

The Justice Center in San Antonio is adapting to the effects of the coronavirus and its daily courtroom operations. Our Paul Venema explains how they are making sure hearings will still be held, pleas will be accepted, and sentencing will still take place.

And a man is recovering after being stabbed on the west side of town early overnight after dispute with a woman.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.