Local News

KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., March 20, 2020

Marc Mendoza, Editor

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

Jared Hoehing, Producer

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials said that Bexar County’s confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 29 and that six of those were transmitted via community spread.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place inside a South Side hotel room early Friday.

With her scripts, iPad and coffee at hand, it’s an otherwise ordinary morning for KSAT GMSA anchor Leslie Mouton — besides the fact that she’s delivering news from home while in her pajama pants.

