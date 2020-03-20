KSAT’s Leslie Mouton tests out anchoring from home in case of stay-at-home order due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – With her scripts, iPad and coffee at hand, it’s an otherwise ordinary morning for KSAT GMSA anchor Leslie Mouton — besides the fact that she’s delivering news from home while in her pajama pants.

KSAT is experimenting with Leslie anchoring from home to prepare for any stay-at-home order due to the novel coronavirus. Her co-anchor Mark Austin is in the studio as they test it out.

Leslie wants viewers to know that she is not self-quarantining due to COVID-19, and there may be a delay.

See Leslie and Mark explain the experiment in the video above.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

A stay-at-home order was issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise as the COVID-19 threat continues, he said.

