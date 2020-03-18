KSAT’s Mike Osterhage self quarantines after son came into contact with coronavirus-positive person

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers may have noticed Meteorologist Mike Osterhage out of the studio lately.

That’s because Mike’s son learned that he was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Joining GMSA from home on Wednesday, Mike told Mark Austin and Leslie Mouton that his son returned home from spring break and found out a person he was on vacation with fell ill and then tested positive for the virus.

Out of caution, Mike and his family decided to self-quarantine.

See how Mike and his family are coping in the video above.

