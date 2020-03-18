KSAT’s Mike Osterhage self quarantines after son came into contact with coronavirus-positive person
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers may have noticed Meteorologist Mike Osterhage out of the studio lately.
That’s because Mike’s son learned that he was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Joining GMSA from home on Wednesday, Mike told Mark Austin and Leslie Mouton that his son returned home from spring break and found out a person he was on vacation with fell ill and then tested positive for the virus.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus: How to try streaming services for free during coronavirus quarantine
Out of caution, Mike and his family decided to self-quarantine.
See how Mike and his family are coping in the video above.
Ghost Towns: Photos, videos show empty downtown San Antonio, other world landmarks and cities
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Here’s what we know about the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: What does San Antonio’s emergency declaration do?
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- These SA restaurants, bars, chains are closing their dining rooms due to coronavirus
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.