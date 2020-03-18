Ghost Towns: Photos, videos show empty downtown San Antonio, other world landmarks and cities
The COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic has led to empty streets in San Antonio, across the nation and around the globe as people practice social distancing.
Many people on social media are posting photos and videos, referring to cities as virtual “ghost towns.”
From the Alamo City to Disneyworld to Italy, here’s a look at photos and videos that have been shared on social media.
Downtown San Antonio looked very different Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/vl0LFRSQQ2— Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) March 18, 2020
Downtown San Antonio Texas pic.twitter.com/IdpExjRZqu— Errday WOoD (@shakalakabooms) March 13, 2020
seeing disney world empty is so WEIRD. wow. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9093g5dHaq— sammy ♡ (@sammnnicole) March 17, 2020
Helicopter 🚁 images of a completely empty Walt Disney World in Florida today.— Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) March 16, 2020
It’s the first time every Disney theme park across the world has closed. 😔 pic.twitter.com/jDUZoZxgpE
GHOST TOWN: Rows of empty chairs and tables at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas after management announced temporary service suspension amid coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/Vfq7HWZqoA pic.twitter.com/EHmwbhL6k9— ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2020
#shutdownNYC— El BONES (@ProB0NES) March 15, 2020
Ghost City pic.twitter.com/oMwu75YmwP
Drone footage shows nearly deserted roads in northern Italy after the government imposed a lockdown throughout the country due to coronavirus. https://t.co/h5GVChJNMW pic.twitter.com/IlDgoZgmMO— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020
New York City a virtual ghost town .. never seen the city this empty 🌺 🇺🇸 🦠 pic.twitter.com/6ZOM38xyYA— D I N E S H • OZA🌴 (@shimar12) March 16, 2020
Theses aerial photos show an empty #Shanghai #Disneyland. The city’s world-famous theme park remains closed since Jan 25 for the containment of #COVID19. @Disney pic.twitter.com/Rvs8SnauPf— ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) March 17, 2020
VIDEO: 🇺🇸🇲🇾🇫🇷🇨🇿 Streets in cities across the globe -- from San Francisco to Kuala Lumpur, Paris and Prague -- lie practically empty as countries close schools, shops, public places, and put cities on lockdown to fight the #coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/13QLEgXlIj— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 18, 2020
Hi from the canceled and mostly empty #cherryblossomfestival at the tidal basin in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/BvrxQxeGi0— TJ (@TJishsh) March 18, 2020
As France braced itself for a total lockdown starting at noon on Tuesday, people in Paris could be seen rushing at the last minute to supermarkets, rail stations and... to the Arc de Triomphe. https://t.co/pSwidOVdPe— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 17, 2020
“Each city is a ghost city”: Life in Italy under full coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/08nvqzoLRf pic.twitter.com/kZVSeUSZSW— RAY BAEZ (@raybae689) March 18, 2020
It’s St. Patty’s Day and 66° outside in Dallas.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) March 17, 2020
Taking me a bit of time to process seeing this spot completely empty at this hour. pic.twitter.com/ACHY2VQjNE
