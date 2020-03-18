77ºF

Local News

Ghost Towns: Photos, videos show empty downtown San Antonio, other world landmarks and cities

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, San Antonio, trending
(Image of empty streets around world amid the coronavirus pandemic.)

The COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic has led to empty streets in San Antonio, across the nation and around the globe as people practice social distancing.

Many people on social media are posting photos and videos, referring to cities as virtual “ghost towns.”

From the Alamo City to Disneyworld to Italy, here’s a look at photos and videos that have been shared on social media.

About the Author: