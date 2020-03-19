KSAT’s Myra Arthur gives birth to healthy baby boy

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Wednesday.

Arthur said he arrived “fast and furiously, much to the shock of mom, dad and hospital staff!”

The baby weighed 9lbs, 5oz and measured 21.5″ long.

Mom, dad, baby and big brother are all ecstatic and doing well.

Congratulations!

