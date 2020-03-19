80ºF

Local News

KSAT’s Myra Arthur gives birth to healthy baby boy

Arthur and husband now have two boys

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

photo

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Wednesday.

Arthur said he arrived “fast and furiously, much to the shock of mom, dad and hospital staff!”

The baby weighed 9lbs, 5oz and measured 21.5″ long.

Mom, dad, baby and big brother are all ecstatic and doing well.

Congratulations!

Scroll down for more adorable pictures of Myra and her baby boy:

photo
KSAT's Myra Arthur gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 18, 2020.
KSAT's Myra Arthur gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 18, 2020. (KSAT)

