KSAT12 GMSA at 6, March 23, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police say two masked men shot him near downtown. GMSA’s Max Massey shares the details as crews work to clear the scene.

A group of people on the far north side of town run out of their vehicle after being shot at overnight. Officers at the scene say one of the men shot in the arm took an Uber to the hospital.

And Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order allowing hospitals to increase bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

