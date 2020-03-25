Lanes on Loop 1604 reopen after accident on Northwest Side
Police investigating wreck at 1604, Vance Jackson Road
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 1604 has reopened on the Northwest Side after an accident involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.
Details surrounding the wreck remain unclear at this time, but the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 were closed as San Antonio police investigated the scene.
The lanes reopened just before 9:10 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras
Images from the scene show a motorcycle and a big rig stopped on the main lanes of the highway.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local news
Wife charged with murder after allegedly shooting Border Patrol agent in San Antonio hotel room
Officials ID man fatally shot in truck in downtown area
Passenger killed, driver arrested in vehicle crash on Loop 1604, police say
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.