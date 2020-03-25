Lanes on Loop 1604 reopen after accident on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 1604 has reopened on the Northwest Side after an accident involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

Details surrounding the wreck remain unclear at this time, but the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 were closed as San Antonio police investigated the scene.

The lanes reopened just before 9:10 a.m.

Images from the scene show a motorcycle and a big rig stopped on the main lanes of the highway.

San Antonio police investigate an accident involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, near Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson Road. (KSAT)

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

