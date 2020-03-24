SAPD: Woman charged with murder after shooting husband at North Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sharing a North Side motel room with her, police said.

According to the suspect’s booking sheet, Sherry Marburger, 47, “knowingly and intentionally murdered her husband.”

San Antonio police found both of them Tuesday morning at the La Quinta Inn & Suites, located in the 1000 block of North Loop 1604 East.

They said Marburger called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m., telling dispatchers that a man in the room with her had been shot.

“What I can tell you is they were from out of town,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer with SAPD. “I know that it was possibly a relation of husband/wife or common law.”

Pruneda later said the couple was from the border area, possibly Laredo. She said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was in critical condition when he was rushed to a hospital.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the 47-year old victim had died.

Police said it appeared the man and Marburger were the only people in the room at the time. They also found a pet dog, which was released to the custody of Animal Care Services, Pruneda said.

She was not able to confirm right away whether the gun used in the shooting had been recovered.