Wife a person of interest after husband shot at Stone Oak hotel, police say
SAPD: Woman called police and said the man had been shot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been detained after her husband was shot at a Stone Oak hotel, according to San Antonio police.
The woman called 911 around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, saying the man had been shot at La Quinta at Hardy Oak Boulevard and Loop 1604, according to SAPD.
Officers found him in the room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
She was detained and is considered a person of interest, police said. At this time, police are not searching for any suspects.
The couple in their 40s is from South Texas and was staying at the hotel, police said. Animal Care Services took custody of their dog, which also was in the room.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.
