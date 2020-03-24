Wife a person of interest after husband shot at Stone Oak hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been detained after her husband was shot at a Stone Oak hotel, according to San Antonio police.

The woman called 911 around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, saying the man had been shot at La Quinta at Hardy Oak Boulevard and Loop 1604, according to SAPD.

Officers found him in the room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

She was detained and is considered a person of interest, police said. At this time, police are not searching for any suspects.

The couple in their 40s is from South Texas and was staying at the hotel, police said. Animal Care Services took custody of their dog, which also was in the room.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

Police investigate a shooting in the 18500 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Google Maps)

More local news

San Antonio residents ordered to stay at home except for crucial errands, businesses

Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates

Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders. Here’s what that means.