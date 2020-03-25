Officials ID man fatally shot in truck in downtown area

SAN ANTONIO – The man who was fatally shot Monday as he was sleeping inside his truck has been identified.

Edward Roland Valdez, 72, died of a gunshot wound after he was shot around 3 a.m. near the intersection of East Jones Avenue and Alamo Street in the downtown area, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said two masked gunmen shot Valdez as he was sleeping in his truck under the Interstate 37 overpass.

Driver taken to hospital after North Side rollover crash

He was found unresponsive when EMS arrived and couldn’t give officers a description of the suspects. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

Witnesses said they heard a commotion and saw two suspects attempting to get into the truck. A suspect attempted to shoot at a witness but the gun jammed, police said.

Wife charged with murder after allegedly shooting Border Patrol agent in San Antonio hotel room

As the suspects fled, one of them began firing shots at the witnesses. The gunmen remain at large.