Driver taken to hospital after North Side rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on Stone Oak Parkway near Loop 1604 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control of his truck and rolled the vehicle.

Police said the driver did not cooperate with police and will be assessed for a DWI.

There were no other injuries reported.