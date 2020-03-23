SAPD: Man shot while sleeping in car dies, gunmen at large

A man has died after San Antonio police say he was shot inside his truck in the downtown area.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Alamo St., under the Interstate 37 overpass, according to SAPD officers at the scene.

Two masked gunmen allegedly walked up to the truck and opened fire on the man who was sleeping inside the vehicle, police said.

4 people shot at while sitting in car; 1 hospitalized, police say

He was found unresponsive when EMS arrived. He was transported to Brooke Armey Medical Center but died upon arriving at the hospital, according to police.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.