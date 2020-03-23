4 people shot at while sitting in car; 1 hospitalized, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after he and three other people were shot at early Monday morning on the far North Side.

San Antonio police say three men and one woman were traveling in the car when they pulled over to put an address on their GPS around 12:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Hickory Springs Drive.

A black vehicle pulled up next to the car and opened fire, police said.

The men and woman ran from the scene in different directions, abandoning the car on Hickory Springs.

Two of the men were grazed by bullets during the shooting. One shooting victim took an Uber to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to be OK, police said.

Officers said the victims are being uncooperative in the investigation, and a black vehicle was the only description given.