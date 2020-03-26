Hays County issues ‘stay at home, work safe’ order

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Starting Thursday night, people in Hays County will be under a “stay at home, work safe” order, the city of San Marcos said Wednesday.

The order for residents goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect until 4 a.m. April 10. It might be rescinded or extended, if needed.

“Issued on March 25 by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, the order mandates that all individuals currently living within Hays County remain at home unless performing essential functions, such as certain necessary jobs and essential government functions," a statement from the city reads.

Read the entire order by clicking or tapping here.

Things you’re allowed to do:

Grocery shop

Pick up medications from the pharmacy

Visiting a medical professional

Engage in outdoor exercise and dog walking

Care for a family member or pet in another household

As people use shared or outdoor spaces, they must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person while outside their homes.

Here are some more guidelines included in the order:

Day care facilities that serve essential workers can remain open, with restrictions on how they operate to help ensure children and employees don’t spread the virus.

Health care businesses, grocery stores, hardware stores, news media, gas stations, restaurants offering to-go and/or food delivery, and many other essential businesses will not have to close.

People providing electrical, plumbing and other essential services can continue to work, as can those who work from home.

All businesses not considered “essential” must cease all activities at facilities located within the county. Their employees or contractors may continue to work from home.

Also, you can’t have public or private gatherings involving any number of people, if you’re not in the same household or living unit, the order said.

There’s also a nightly curfew for residents between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. unless you’re doing something essential.

Eleven confirmed cases have been identified in Hays County, the mayor said, adding that she believes the new measures will help keep local residents safe by limiting the ability of the virus to spread through the community.

Law enforcement officials will be able to cite anyone who violates the order.

Here’s an FAQ that provides additional information about the order.

Concerns or questions may be directed to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us.