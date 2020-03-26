These companies are hiring in San Antonio as COVID-19 has forced several businesses to close

SAN ANTONIO – With the spread of the novel coronavirus forcing the temporary closures of business in San Antonio and Texas, unemployment claims have risen dramatically.

The Texas Workforce Commission said Wednesday that more than 16,000 claims have been filed between March 8 and March 14, and they’re fielding roughly 100,000 calls daily.

Still, grocery retailers and health care facilities — businesses considered essential in the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders — remain open, and they’re even hiring.

A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B, Amazon and Walmart are among the corporations hiring in San Antonio to meet the demand of shoppers during the pandemic.

Here are some of the open positions in the San Antonio area, from nursing to maintenance to sales.

7-Eleven: The convenience store chain is hiring for more than 20,000 positions due to increased demand, it websites The convenience store chain is hiring for more than 20,000 positions due to increased demand, it websites states . “For anyone who is losing hours at work, please check your local 7-Eleven stores for a second job opportunity or to pick up shifts,” the chain recently Tweeted . To see a list of jobs, click here

Amazon: The internet giant has more than 1,100 virtual jobs available on its website. The The internet giant has more than 1,100 virtual jobs available on its website. The full-time jobs are available across the U.S., but about 25 positions are specific to Texas.

C6 Services: The Converse-based garbage service told KSAT they are in need of CDL-holdering drivers and trash collection workers. Those interested can contact the company at c6@c6disposal.com.

Dollar General: The national chain wants to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April, according to a news release. The jobs will be temporary but they range from store locations to distribution centers to cold storage facilities to its private fleet network. A look at a map of available jobs shows dozens available in South and Central Texas. To see job opportunities across the Dollar General network, click The national chain wants to add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April, according to a news release. The jobs will be temporary but they range from store locations to distribution centers to cold storage facilities to its private fleet network. A look at a map of available jobs shows dozens available in South and Central Texas. To see job opportunities across the Dollar General network, click here

Dollar Tree: The chain recently said it wants to hire 25,000 full- and part-time workers for its 15,000 U.S. stores and 24 distribution centers. An online search shows more than 90 available positions in San Antonio. To see a full list, click The chain recently said it wants to hire 25,000 full- and part-time workers for its 15,000 U.S. stores and 24 distribution centers. An online search shows more than 90 available positions in San Antonio. To see a full list, click here

H-E-B: Short-term employment is open for H-E-B stores, Central Market stores, Joe V’s Smart Shop and warehouse locations. They’re hiring amid an Short-term employment is open for H-E-B stores, Central Market stores, Joe V’s Smart Shop and warehouse locations. They’re hiring amid an influx of in-store shoppers and the higher demand for curbside pickup and delivery. “Texans rely on H-E-B in times of need, and we’re committed to serving our Customers through every challenge. We’re looking for some short-term support for our stores. Texans helping Texans, that’s the H-E-B Way,” the San Antonio-based grocer wrote online . Learn more here

Methodist Healthcare: The The system is currently hiring for a variety of healthcare professions from nursing to nutrition. To check out the full list of open positions, visit joinmethodist.com

San Antonio State Hospital: Gerald Shackelford, director of staff support services at SASH, Gerald Shackelford, director of staff support services at SASH, told KSAT that the psychiatric facility is hiring for a range of permanent positions, including nurses, therapists, physicians, food workers, custodians, maintenance workers and others. To see a full list of open positions and how to apply, click here . Under the facility location, select San Antonio State Hospital. The website is updated daily with open positions.

Walmart: The largest private employer in the United States wants to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May, according to a news release. Positions are for stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, and could lead to permanent stays. For information about applying, visit The largest private employer in the United States wants to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May, according to a news release. Positions are for stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, and could lead to permanent stays. For information about applying, visit careers.walmart.com . An online search shows more than 70 available jobs in San Antonio. In Texas, Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 associates.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: