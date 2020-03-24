San Antonio State Hospital hiring for nearly 100 jobs, including nurses, maintenance

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio State Hospital is promoting nearly 100 open positions amid “bad news” of layoffs and cuts due to the novel coronavirus.

Gerald Shackelford, director of staff support services at SASH, told KSAT that they are hiring for a range of permanent positions, including nurses and housekeeping.

He added the psychiatric facility has these positions open “all the time."

“We have so much bad news about the layoffs,” he said in an effort to promote job opportunities for those affected by COVID-19.

SASH is hiring nurses, therapists, physicians, food workers, custodians, maintenance workers and others.

To see a full list of open positions and how to apply, click here. Under the facility location, select San Antonio State Hospital. The website is updated daily with open positions.

Shackelford said online applications are encouraged because of the coronavirus, but paper applications can be submitted after the pandemic runs its course.

The facility offers free medical insurance, free training, 12 days of vacation, 12 days of sick leave, retirement plans and other benefits, Shackelford said.

There’s a daily average of 250 patients at the hospital. The facility employs about 825 workers but has a budget of more than 900 staff members, Shackelford said. SASH is located at 6711 South New Braunfels Ave.

