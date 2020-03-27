1 killed in accident on Loop 1604 access road on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been killed following an accident on a Loop 1604 access road on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of W. Loop 1604 N., just south of Highway 151.

Details surrounding the accident remain unclear at this time, but images from the scene show an 18-wheeler and pickup truck stopped on the access road.

The pickup truck appears to have major front-end damage.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

