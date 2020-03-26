First Bexar County employee tests positive for COVID-19
Woman works for Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department
SAN ANTONIO – A female employee assigned to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department has tested positive for COVID-19, a county spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.
The woman, who has not been identified, is the first known case among Bexar County or City of San Antonio employees.
“Late Tuesday evening, the Juvenile Probation Department (JPD) learned of a staff member that has tested positive for COVID-19. However, this individual has not worked in any Bexar County facility for the last two weeks,” said Monica Ramos, a spokesperson for the county. “In consultation with medical professionals and in an abundance of caution, everyone who may have been in close contact has been notified. No other information on this staff member will be released.”
Multiple sources told KSAT that county department heads were informed about the positive diagnosis during a conference call Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday, 84 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County. Of those, three people have died.
“We continue to monitor our children and staff carefully for any signs of illness,” Ramos said. “The JPD has also implemented increased cleaning and disinfectant protocols as a continued measure... In an effort to support family connections while keeping all children and staff healthy, all visits are currently being conducted by videoconference or extended phone calls only.”
More than 1,400 people in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com for the latest information.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- San Antonio facing higher unemployment than Great Recession as council extends ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.