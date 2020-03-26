Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on Texas’ efforts to combat COVID-19 on Thursday.

A press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

