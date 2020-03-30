One of the subjects of the hit Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ is from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, have you seen the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness?"

It’s the story of an eccentric zoo owner who goes by the name Joe Exotic, and it turns out one of the main subjects of the documentary is from San Antonio.

Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, was born in San Antonio at Lackland Air Force Base, according to Texas Monthly.

Baskin’s Facebook page also lists the Alamo City as her hometown and her current city as Tampa.

If you haven’t seen “Tiger King” then stop reading here because there are spoilers ahead.

Seriously stop reading.

Now that you’ve seen “Tiger King” you probably have some ideas about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic’s feud, including the insinuation that she killed her late husband Don Lewis.

Baskin took to her Big Cat Rescue website to refute the claims that she had anything to do with Lewis’ disappearance and also offered up explanations for some of the other things shown in the documentary.

“Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance,” Baskin wrote in a blog post.

For more Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin content you can listen to Robert Moor’s Wondery Podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King."