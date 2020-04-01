North East ISD: Parents now can pick up free meals without children present

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – To make it easier for children to stay safe at home, the North East Independent School District is relaxing the rules a bit when it comes to its free meal pickup program.

Beginning April 1, parents no longer need to bring their children with them. They can simply show proper documentation, such as the child’s birth certificate or school report card, to pick up meals.

The goal of the program is to make sure children don’t go hungry while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NEISD’S website, the program is open to all children, even if they don’t attend schools in that district.

Several elementary North East elementary schools serve as the pickup locations, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

For a complete list of locations, click here.