San Antonio police searching for driver who hit man and didn’t stop

SAN ANTONIO – Alvin White, 28, was hit by a car and died on Nov. 12, 2019, and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to help find the driver who did not stop after the accident.

Police said White was found dead just before midnight in front of a Super 7 Inn on IH-10 East Access Road in San Antonio.

Crime Stoppers said they are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who hit White and didn’t stop.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).