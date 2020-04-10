Morgan’s Wonderland sculpture symbolizes ‘bright future’ on 10-year anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland may be closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but the spirit of inclusivity and inspiration is enduring. In fact, it’s gleaming.

The theme park has unveiled a 25-foot tall sculpture to mark its 10th birthday, and it will be illuminated at night throughout the month.

The bronze “Taking Flight” sculpture, created by Doug Roper, depicts a butterfly spreading its wings as it prepares to take flight from two hands. It is located at the entrance of the park.

“This beacon stands not only for what our inclusive park has accomplished over the past 10 years but also expresses hope for a bright future once we’ve overcome the current pandemic," Gordon Hartman, who created The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, said in a news release.

A high-powered beam will light up the sculpture from now until the end of April.

“We really didn’t know what to expect when we opened Morgan’s Wonderland 10 years ago,” Hartman said. “However, so many wonderful things have happened at Morgan’s Wonderland, and there’s much more to come."

The park officially opened on April 10, 2010, at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive. Since then, it has hosted 1.9 million guests from all 50 states and 76 countries, Hartman said.

It includes more than 25 attractions, including rides that are wheelchair-accessible, playgrounds and gardens.

Like other theme parks in San Antonio, the facility will remain closed throughout the month due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hartman said, the "fervent hope is that Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park and new Morgan’s Wonderland Sports complex will be able to reopen in the very near future.”

Updates about hours of operation and special events can be found online.