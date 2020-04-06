The AM Project helps quarantined students with their love of music, arts

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit is working with students while schools remain closed during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rik Wederstrandt of The AM Project said their instructors are working virtually to help youth learn about how to DJ and even manufacture their own music.

Wederstrandt said the creative work not only helps students at home stay entertained, but also can help stimulate the brain.

The program is free and you can take part by clicking here.

