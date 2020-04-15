Flaco Jiménez, Raulito Navaira to perform in WellMed live virtual concert series

SAN ANTONIO – We can’t attend concerts right now because of coronavirus, but you can enjoy them from the comfort of your home.

WellMed Wednesdays LIVE! kicks off at 2 p.m. on April 22.

The line-up includes:

April 22 - Flaco Jiménez at 2 p.m.

April 29 - Raulito Navaira (time TBA)

May 6 - Thomas McClary from The Commodores’ (time TBA)

The virtual concerts will be available live on Facebook and YouTube.

“Music has a way of connecting people while improving mood and lowering stress,” said Dr. Carlos Hernandez, president of WellMed Medical Group. “We are excited to share the power of music to unite us all while we social distance for all.”