San Antonio couple celebrates Fiesta early in wake of November newborn.

SAN ANTONIO – The Sanderson family has a new addition on the way in November... and that called for an early, in-home Fiesta celebration!

This year’s Fiesta celebration is postponed until November 5-15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Liz and Justin Sanderson are expecting a new arrival come November 11th, which falls in the middle of the planned Fiesta festivities.

The couple says they’ve been so excited about Fiesta and even had two of their closest friends move to the area from Colorado to join in on the celebration.

But, after learning of the event’s postponement, The Sandersons decided to figure out a way to still show their friends how they can still celebrate early and enjoy the festivities themselves from the comfort of their own home.

“We decided we needed to show (our friends) the excitement and family atmosphere it still can be. We wanted to bring Fiesta to life, so we had to get chicken on a stick because what is Fiesta without that?” the Sandersons said.

Liz Sanderson said both she and her husband enjoyed games, watched online videos, held a photoshoot and made a full day of celebration out of it.

“I enjoyed (the chicken on a stick) while my husband had a margarita. That whole day we played games, listened and watched mariachis and YouTube videos of San Antonio," Liz Sanderson said.

The couple says they expect to learn the gender of their child next week. Although their family’s due date is scheduled for November, they say they will still find a way to celebrate Fiesta.

“Yes, we will be celebrating Fiesta this November. Not sure how it will look, depending on the baby’s arrival, which is projected Nov. 11,” the Sandersons said. “We will be with family and friends and if we are able to, we will be at the Battle of the Flowers parade and the river parade.”

Liz Sanderson is a teacher at TMI and Justin is an assistant director at Innova Recover.

The 11-day Fiesta celebration, which was originally slated for April, generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community.

Fiesta started in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

