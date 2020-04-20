SAPD: Man dies in struggle over handgun after choking woman in truck

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a choking call that turned deadly on Sunday afternoon on the West Side.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Leal Street at 2:31 p.m. for a self-inflicted shooting, according to preliminary information provided by the police department on Monday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in the passenger seat of a pickup with a fatal gunshot wound to his neck and head.

Police located a woman who was in the truck with the man. She told officers they were arguing and that the man choked her.

The woman told officers she grabbed her pistol and that a struggle ensued. She told officers the man told her to shoot him and pulled the gun to his neck.

As the two were struggling, the gun went off, leading to the suspect’s death, police said.

The suspect was not identified by police on Monday. The incident remains under investigation.