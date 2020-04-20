Trinity University experts discuss what’s next in the COVID-19 pandemic
‘How do we move forward from the effects of COVID-19 as a global community?’
SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University is hosting a webinar on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at noon.
The webinar will be livestreamed at the top of this article.
Experts will discuss the effect of the pandemic on communities, both locally and around the world.
The panel of experts include:
- Jon Dougherty, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of biology with a concentration in molecular virology and microbiology from the Baylor College of Medicine.
- David Macpherson, Ph.D., department chair and E.M. Stevens Professor of Economics.
- Alfred Montoya Ph.D., associate professor of sociology and anthropology, and tutorial faculty of East Asian Studies and co-chair of international studies.
- Jie Zhang, Ph.D., associate professor of modern languages and literatures, specializing in Chinese literature and film.
- Webinar Moderator: Rachel Ann Poovathoor, Trinity student of international studies, international humanitarian crisis initiative volunteer coordinator, and Trinitonian news reporter
