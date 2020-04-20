Willie Nelson makes food bank plea

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank got a welcome assist from country music icon Willie Nelson and his sons recently.

A Public Service Announcement from Nelson began with him addressing his fans.

“I hope all of you are safe and if you’re in a high-risk group, please don’t take any chances,” Nelson said.

“Your community and Texas food banks need you now more than ever before” Nelson’s son Micah said. “Demand for food has skyrocketed and there are no longer enough volunteers.”

Lukas Nelson and his band, The Promise of the Real, have also temporally stopped touring.

“In this age of the novel coronavirus, we must do all that we can to lift up our brothers and sisters,” he said. “If you’re lucky enough to be able to donate, please do because no one in our human family should be food insecure.”

San Antonio Food Bank spokesman Mike Guerra said they welcome Nelson’s help and encourages anyone willing to volunteer to contact them at safoodbank.org

The PSA ended with Nelson urging his fans to “Please stay safe and COVID free.”

