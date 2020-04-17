WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Food Bank holds mega distribution at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank will serve about 1,500 families Friday during a mega distribution at the Alamodome.

The food bank, which has seen an exponential increase in demand since the coronavirus pandemic began, will start its distribution at 10 a.m.

All appointments for it are already booked, but about 1,500 families had already registered, according to the food bank.

During a distribution at Trader’s Village last week, the San Antonio food bank served upwards of 6,000 families.

Images and videos of a large amount of people at that distribution spread across social media as a stark reminder of the economic crisis in San Antonio.

As a result, best-selling author, sportswriter and San Antonio native Shea Serrano was able to raise awareness among Twitter users, who together donated more than $80,000 to the food bank.

For those who were unable to attend Friday’s distribution at the Alamodome, VIA bus operators will deliver meals and supplies to homes and distribution points throughout San Antonio.

More than 650 food packages will be delivered to nearly 500 locations.

"Being a steward of the resources of the food that we have, especially in a rationed environment ... the biggest challenges for us is when we see families that need, and when we don't have all the resources that we want to give them, that's what breaks our heart. And that's what really emboldens us to ask the community for help," said Michael Guerra, chief development officer of the SA Food Bank.

Guerra said future mega distributions will be scaled down to help 2,000 households, and preregistration will be required.

“There’s nothing we hate more than someone being turned away, but we’re only bringing so much food. So we know if more come, we won’t be able to serve them all," he said.

For more information, call the food bank’s food pantry hotline at 210-431-8326 or click here.