SA author Shea Serrano raises over $80K for San Antonio Food Bank
The effort aims to raise $100K for the food bank to help provide food for those impacted by COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO – Best-selling author, sportswriter and San Antonio native Shea Serrano is teaming up with Twitter users to raise funds for the San Antonio Food Bank amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Saturday, Twitter users donated over $80K to the food bank and donations are continuing to come in.
OFFICIALLY OVER $80,000 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 11, 2020
v: (@)shea-serrano
c: $RealSheaSerrano
p: shea(@)sheaserrano(.)com https://t.co/nIAnv3nfX8
Serrano aims to raise $100,000 total for the food bank to help provide food for those who may be struggling as the coronavirus continues to sweep across the city.
The food bank held a mega distribution event Thursday, handing out food to more than 5,000 families at Trader’s Village on the South Side.
Antonio Food Bank distribution site a stark reminder of economic crisis during pandemic
Cars were waiting bumper-to-bumper, waiting to receive food items ranging from fruit, frozen foods and other items that should last them for the rest of the month.
This was the fourth and largest distribution event the food bank has held in recent weeks, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.
Serrano has over 371,000 followers on Twitter and is still looking to raise donations. For more information on the fundraiser, click here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
