Judge to accelerate Zoom proceedings

SAN ANTONIO – Since the Bexar County jury system was shut down over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus last month, in-person court appearances have stopped.

But, many judges have been conducting hearings remotely using an internet communication connection system called “Zoom.”

On Thursday, 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza said she was taking the process a step further.

“I took my Monday docket, which had 49 people on it, and spread it throughout the week,” Meza said.

She said that she hopes to get through between five and 15 cases each day.

Meza said, “When I call the cases virtually, all the same rules apply as if they’re in court.”

She said this forces attorneys to confer in hopes of reaching a settlement.

So far, she said, there’s been no pushback regarding the plan.

