Jury moratorium in Bexar County courts extended

SAN ANTONIO – An order declaring a moratorium on jury summons and jury trials in Bexar County was extended Thursday by Administrative Judge Ron Rangel until May 15.

The previous order that was issued on March 16 will expire on April 16.

“That May 15th is not an absolute date, or we could begin subsequent to that,” Rangel said. “But for now, it’s at least another month that we’re not going to have jury trials in Bexar County.”

Rangel said the moratorium will create a large docket backlog but added that the move was necessary for the safety of the public.

