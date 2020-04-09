Jury moratorium in Bexar County courts extended
No jury duty or jury trials will be held until May 15
SAN ANTONIO – An order declaring a moratorium on jury summons and jury trials in Bexar County was extended Thursday by Administrative Judge Ron Rangel until May 15.
The previous order that was issued on March 16 will expire on April 16.
“That May 15th is not an absolute date, or we could begin subsequent to that,” Rangel said. “But for now, it’s at least another month that we’re not going to have jury trials in Bexar County.”
Bexar County district judge orders face coverings worn in courtrooms
Rangel said the moratorium will create a large docket backlog but added that the move was necessary for the safety of the public.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
