Bexar County district judge orders face coverings worn in courtrooms
Bexar County Administrative Judge Ron Rangel: ‘Public safety first’
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Judge Ron Rangel has taken another step in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in courtrooms.
Rangel, who is also Bexar County Administrative Judge, wants people to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose.
“Face coverings are going to include every single person that walks into a courtroom,” he said.
Bexar County adds temperature screening for staff, visitors
The order includes judges, attorneys, bailiffs, the defendant and families.
Rangel said the order tracks Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that warn that the public can transmit the COVID-19 virus even though they are showing no symptoms.
Bexar County probate, mental health courts deemed ‘essential’ during pandemic
“Public safety first,” Rangel said. “We never want to put anybody, regardless of who that person is, in harm’s way.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- ‘We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.