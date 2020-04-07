Bexar County adds temperature screening for staff, visitors

SAN ANTONIO – Signs posted at the entrance to the Bexar County Courthouse, the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center and other county facilities Tuesday were another indicator that local leaders are taking the COVID-19 pandemic extremely seriously.

The signs explain that visitors and county staff will not be allowed into the building if they have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher and have flu-like symptoms.

If the person does have high fever of flu-like symptoms, they will not be allowed to return for 72 hours and will need a doctor’s letter before admittance is granted.

In early March, Misdemeanor Court Administrative Judge John Longoria suggested the move.

“If they had a gun we’d be making sure they didn’t come in with it,” Longoria said. “If they’ve got a fever, why not make sure they don’t come in.”

