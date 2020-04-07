Bexar County probate, mental health courts deemed ‘essential’ during pandemic
Operating primarily remotely is challenging, judge says
SAN ANTONIO – With only prosecutors and the public defenders in his probate courtroom, Judge Oscar Kazen got another week of working under pandemic-dictated guidelines Monday.
“The lawyers out there are working as hard as they can, trying to do as much as they can, remotely and on the computer,” Kazen said.
“I’m old school. I like having paper files. It takes some getting used to," prosecutor Jennifer Mazza said.
Bexar County judge conducts court hearings from home
Public defender Sandra Carseat agrees.
“It’s a little bit of a different challenge,” she said.
“When attorneys are right in front of you, they go at it,” Kazen said with a smile. “When attorneys are on the screen, they seem to think a little more before they speak, and that makes hearings a little more pleasant.
Debrief: How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the criminal justice system in Bexar County
“It’s times like these that really show what this place is about. Those prosecutors out there, the public defenders, the clerks, the staff -- all these people keeping this place going on a skeleton crew because they’re essential personnel. And they’re just as scared as anybody else."
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.