Debrief: How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the criminal justice system in Bexar County, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic is now affecting the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

On Tuesday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin issued a 60-day stay of execution to John William Hummel, on death row for the 2011 murders of his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law.

The COVID-19 spread has also halted criminal and civil trials in Bexar County until April 16.

Texas death chamber closed temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

In the video above, KSAT 12′s Paul Venema talks to GMSA @ 9 about how the pandemic is affecting the criminal justice system across Texas.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: