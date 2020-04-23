91ºF

SAPD responding to officer-involved shooting call on West Side

Call reported at 2600 block of Westward

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, San Antonio Police Department, Officer involved shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting call reported Thursday afternoon in the city’s West Side.

The call came in at 5:06 p.m. in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

Police Chief William McManus is headed to the scene, according to police officials, and will brief the media on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

