SAPD responding to officer-involved shooting call on West Side
Call reported at 2600 block of Westward
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting call reported Thursday afternoon in the city’s West Side.
The call came in at 5:06 p.m. in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.
Police Chief William McManus is headed to the scene, according to police officials, and will brief the media on the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
