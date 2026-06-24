Little Joe announces legacy show, scholarship foundation aimed at helping future generations

SAN ANTONIO – For more than five decades, Tejano music legend Little Joe has built a career that has helped shape the genre and inspire generations of fans.

Now, at 85, the musician known as the “King of the Brown Sound” is focused not only on celebrating his career but also on creating opportunities for future generations.

Little Joe officially announced an upcoming legacy show that will celebrate his decades-long music career, along with the launch of the Little Joe and Cris Hernandez Legacy Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization designed to support students pursuing higher education.

“I’ve had people suggest that I start a foundation, and I’m talking 20, 25 years,” Little Joe said. “But I was not ready. I didn’t feel it.”

The idea gained momentum last year after a conversation with a friend and foundation development leader, Lupita Gutierrez.

“When you think Little Joe, you think big words — legendary icon, a trailblazer for the industry,” Gutierrez said. “My role in this is as head of development, just to put everything together, create the foundation, and make partnerships.”

The foundation is named in honor of Little Joe’s late wife, Cris Hernandez, who died almost two years ago.

“She passed away in October of 2024, and it’s been real hard and difficult without her,” Little Joe said. “But when the foundation really became a reality, I knew that I wanted to have her name on it.”

The organization will provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in medicine, law, education and the arts.

According to organizers, the first scholarships will be awarded next year to students from San Antonio’s West Side and Little Joe’s hometown of Temple. The program is expected to expand nationwide in future years.

As part of the foundation’s launch, organizers also announced the Tejanitos Got Talent competition, scheduled for July. The winner will perform during Little Joe’s Legacy Show on Aug. 1 at Woodlawn Theatre.

The event will feature Little Joe alongside several guest performers and artists celebrating his contributions to Tejano music.

“I’m calling it the show of the year of 2026,” Gutierrez said. “Not only are we honoring this icon right here, but the whole experience. I want people to walk in and be like, ‘Little Joe everywhere.’”

While preparing for the milestone event, Little Joe said he has found himself reflecting on his life and career, including the meaning behind one of his best-known songs, “Las Nubes.”

Little Joe said he hopes his legacy extends beyond music as he looks toward the future.

“That even in death, I continue to help kids get ahead because I know the importance of an education,” he said.

Read also: