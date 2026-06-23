Our Lady of the Lake University launches three-year bachelor’s degree program

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University is launching a three-year bachelor’s degree program designed to help students graduate sooner, enter the workforce faster and spend less on tuition.

The new program, called Lake Express, will begin next fall. It allows students in select majors to complete a bachelor’s degree in six semesters without taking summer classes or interim terms, according to Dr. Alan Silva, OLLU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Silva said the program is part of the university’s broader effort to boost enrollment and better meet students’ needs.

“It’s really very much about all of our work,” Silva said. “We’ve called it a realignment process.”

The university said the three-year pathway is expected to cut tuition costs by 25% compared with their traditional four-year degree.

Lake Express will initially be available for four majors: psychology, social work, criminology and criminal justice, and childhood studies.

Silva said the university is looking at adding more programs in the future.

The new degree option comes after a year of major changes at OLLU. Last year, KSAT reported that budget cuts eliminated 16 degree programs, affected nearly 200 students and resulted in layoffs for 19 professors.

Silva said the university’s latest additions are part of the same realignment.

“It’s closing things that aren’t working as well, but opening things, starting things that are really exciting for people,” Silva said.

Some students said the shorter path could be a strong benefit.

“I feel like this is a really good benefit for all the students,” said Jamie Murillo, an OLLU sophomore.

Murillo said many students are eager to finish their degrees and move on to their careers.

“It is good to get things done and then work on your future as soon as possible,” Murillo said. “They don’t want to be in school for the rest of their lives.”

Lake Express is not the only change students will see next fall. The university is also adding new business programs for bachelor’s and master’s degrees, including one with a concentration in artificial intelligence.

Silva said new programs can take time to grow, but the university is optimistic about the direction.

“We believe we’re building a terrific future for our students,” he said.

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