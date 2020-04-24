Man wounded in officer-involved shooting was out on bond, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and wounded by San Antonio police officers after allegedly firing at them first was out on bond at the time in connection with another criminal case.

Michael Deangelo Hogan, 52, had been arrested in January on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, online records show.

Hogan’s run-in with police Thursday afternoon ended with him in the hospital and facing a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

According to Police Chief William McManus, Hogan immediately began shooting at an officer as she drove up to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

McManus said she was investigating a report of a burglary in progress when her patrol car came under fire.

“Struck it about four times, blew out the passenger window, hit the computer,” McManus said. “Several other rounds hit the vehicle. I don’t know how (the officer) was not hit.”

McManus said a second officer who arrived fired the shots that hit Hogan in his leg and upper body. Police said Friday morning that he was stable and expected to survive.

The prior arrest record listed Hogan’s address at the same apartment complex where the shooting happened.

A neighbor, Robert Nunn, said he was told Hogan had made threats to the staff at the property.

“The lady that’s in the office came down here and said (Hogan) came in there. He was evicted,” Nunn said. “He was angry that they evicted him.”

McManus said he was not able to confirm whether Hogan had made any threats, nor offer any explanation for what allegedly had set him off.

He said Hogan simply began shooting when he saw the officer arrive.

Both officers involved, according to McManus, are relatively new to the department. He said the one who fired the shots at Hogan had been out of the police academy for four months.