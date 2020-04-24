‘You shot me’: Suspect apologized to teen victim, friend before fleeing fatal shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An affidavit is revealing details about an apparent accidental shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead on the North Side.

According to police, the shooting took place inside an SUV as four people were waiting for a drug deal Monday evening near Broadway Street and Ridgecrest Drive.

Eleazar Jacob Flores, 20, was sitting in the backseat when he shot his gun at Madeline Pendon, 17, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat, according to his arrest affidavit.

Two witnesses, ages 19 and 17, said Pendon yelled “You shot me” after they heard the gunfire, the affidavit states.

Man shot trying to break up altercation at North Side gas station, police say

Flores apologized and claimed he didn’t know the gun was loaded, police said. One of the teens in the vehicle then allegedly punched Flores.

Flores then fled the scene while still holding a gun, police said.

Pendon was transported to University Hospital, where she later died.

The two male witnesses stayed at the scene and were taken in for questioning, where they were able to identify the alleged shooter.

They told police they were friends and there was “no ill-will” between them.

Flores was arrested on Thursday and was charged with manslaughter. He was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond, online jail records show.