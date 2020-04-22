Officials ID 17-year-old girl killed in North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl who was killed following a North Side shooting has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said Madeline May Pendon died due to injuries sustained from a shooting around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Broadway Street, near Ridgecrest Drive.

Officers who responded to the shooting found Pendon on the ground with a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been arrested in the girl’s death.

Police initially questioned two men in their 20s who were at the scene. They told police that they heard a pop and the girl screamed that she was shot.

A vehicle at the scene was processed and impounded pending the investigation.