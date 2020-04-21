SAPD: Woman in critical condition after she was shot in the back on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in the back on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. on Broadway and Ridgecrest.

The woman, in her early 20s, was found lying down on her stomach with a gunshot wound in the middle of her back, police say. She was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Two men in a vehicle told police they heard a pop and the woman screamed that she was shot in the back. Both of the men, both in their 20s, are being questioned by police.

Police say they believe the shot didn’t come from outside of the vehicle and both of the men will be taken downtown for further questioning.

The gun involved in the incident has not been recovered as of yet, authorities said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

East Side shooting ends with man shot, bullet-riddled and wrecked SUV, police say