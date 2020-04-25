Arson investigation underway after Northeast Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out in a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the Rio at 1604 Apartments on Nacogdoches Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived on scene, they found flames on the outside patio of an apartment. Fortunately, everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was contained.

No injuries were reported, but damages to the apartment are estimated at around $10,000.