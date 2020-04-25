69ºF

SAPD: Two suspects sought in connection to South Side home invasion

The suspects pistol-whipped two people before fleeing the scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is searching for two armed men suspected of barging into a South Side home and assaulting the residents inside.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when two masked men walked into a home in the 300 block of Wilkens Avenue in an attempt to rob the residents inside, police said.

The suspects pistol-whipped two people and then fled the scene, according to SAPD.

Police said it’s unclear if anything was stolen. Anyone with more information is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-8126.

